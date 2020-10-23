Entertainer celebrates Goodluck Jonathan after Buhari’s speech

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has been faulted by Nigerians for not mentioning Lekki Tollgate incident in his speech.

Former Kcee’s manager, Soso Soberekon was not left out as he went to his official instagram handle to celebrate Former President Goodluck Jonathan, dropping nine essential questions for him to address.

According to a post on his Instagram page, Soso says there are questions Goodluck Jonathan needs to answer. He listed a number of questions to praise the former president’s fortitude in dealing with the citizens.

READ ALSO:

He writes : “GEJ needs to explain to Nigerians how he managed to pay fuel subsidy and yet sold fuel at N86 per liter.?

“- GEJ needs to explain to Nigerians how he managed to swallow our insults, criticism and protests without using the military and DSS to hunt us down ?

“- GEJ needs to explain to Nigerians how he managed to handle our group protests and yearnings without calling us terrorists?

“- GEJ needs to explain to Nigerians how he managed to control our borders and yet a bag of rice was sold for 8k.?

“- GEJ needs to explain to Nigerians how he managed to build 17 federal universities in 17 states in Nigeria?

“- GEJ needs to explain to Nigerians how he managed to build almajiri schools in all the Norther Local governments?

“- GEJ needs to explain to Nigerians how he managed to hold $1 to 165 for 4yrs

“- GEJ needs to Explain to Nigerians how he managed to push Nigeria’s economy to be number 1 in Africa.

“- GEJ needs to explain to Nigerians how he fought Ebola without closing Schools, Banks, Courts, Mosques, Churches and banning weddings/gatherings… And without foreign intervention..

“GEJ, we need answers.”

Since he made the post many entertainers have done the same on their pages.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: