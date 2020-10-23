EndSars: Southwest Reps condemn attack on region’s infrastructure

Kindly Share This Story:

…Say ‘Other Nigerians’ Turning Zone into Battle Ground

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Southwest Caucus of the House of Representatives has condemned the attack on critical infrastructure in Lagos and other states in the Southwest.

Following incidents of the shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, there have been attacks on private and government property in the State.

The caucus at a press briefing after an emergency meeting on Friday, also condemned “in very strong and unequivocal terms the desecration of the cultural heritage of the Southwest through the unnecessary and unprovoked attacks on the Palaces of the Oba of Lagos, the Soun of Ogbomosho and other eminent Yoruba cultural leaders.

Rep. Femi Fakeye (APC- Osun), the leader of the caucus, said: “We condole with the families who lost their loved ones, with the injured and those otherwise victimized. We appeal to all Nigerians not to turn the Southwest into a battleground”.

According to him, “While reiterating the inalienable right of citizens to a peaceful protest and admonishing the youths to eschew violence and further civil unrest”, they appealed to the federal government to “fast-track implementation of all outlined Programs for Youth Employments, Empowerments and those for the most vulnerable citizens of the country.”

The caucus further said they endorse the proposal to pay compensation to all victims of police brutality as enunciated by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila.

