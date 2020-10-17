EndSARS: Protesters block, cook at Benin-Lagos Highway

Kindly Share This Story:

Protests against the activities of disbanded SARS took a new dimension in Benin City as the demonstrators in their thousands converted part of the road under the pedestrian bridge by the University of Benin Main Gate into a kitchen as they cooked and ate jollof rice turning the protest into the carnival-like affair.

They said the food was donated by an unnamed donor who they said share in their protest.

This is as the Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Kokumo has ordered the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to commence a full scale investigation into the immediate and remote cause of Friday’s killing of a protester by gunmen vowing “to arrest the perpetrators of this dastardly act for prosecution in court accordingly.”

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor said the police boss “commiserates with the family members of the deceased for his untimely death and pray to God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He however, appeals to the #EndSARS protesters to end the protest and patiently wait for the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu to implement the Police reforms.”

The demonstrators blocked the stretch of the Benin – Lagos road from the old toll gate end to Uselu Market a distance of about nine kilometers making travellers make a detour to other routes to find their way into and out of the city.

One of the protesters, Taiye Alao told Sunday Vanguard; “What we are asking for is not just end to SARS, we are saying Buhari must go, we are tired of his administration.

“The Buhari led government should resign, we need to fix Nigeria. We are we being oppressed in our own country, the politicians are oppressing us, we are in democracy and not democratic slavery, we can never be slaves in our own country.”

