EndSARS Protest turns carnival in Osun (VIDEO)

Shina Abubakar Osogbo
Protesters against police brutality in Osogbo on Tuesday turn the protest into a carnival as they block Olaiya junction and turn the roundabout into a dancing stage.
Also read: #EndSARS: Commercial activities down in Osogbo, Ife as protesters take over
The protesters blocked the road at about 10 am singing different solidarity songs while the leaders address passersby intermittently.
However, a Disc jockey DJ arrived the scene around 1 pm to add glamour to the protest, which eventually turns into a carnival