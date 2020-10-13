EndSARS Protest turns carnival in Osun (VIDEO)

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Protesters against police brutality in Osogbo on Tuesday turn the protest into a carnival as they block Olaiya junction and turn the roundabout into a dancing stage.

The protesters blocked the road at about 10 am singing different solidarity songs while the leaders address passersby intermittently.

However, a Disc jockey DJ arrived the scene around 1 pm to add glamour to the protest, which eventually turns into a carnival

