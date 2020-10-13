Breaking News
Translate

#EndSARS Protest turns carnival in Osun (VIDEO)

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Protesters against police brutality in Osogbo on Tuesday turn the protest into a carnival as they block Olaiya junction and turn the roundabout into a dancing stage.

Also read: #EndSARS: Commercial activities down in Osogbo, Ife as protesters take over

The protesters blocked the road at about 10 am singing different solidarity songs while the leaders address passersby intermittently.

However, a Disc jockey DJ arrived the scene around 1 pm to add glamour to the protest, which eventually turns into a carnival

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!