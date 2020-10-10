ENDSARS Protest: Police deny killing protester in Ogbomoso

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Police Command, Eleyele, Ibadan, has denied the widely circulated social media report that the police allegedly shot and killed one of the protesters of ENDSARS protest in Ogbomoso on Saturday.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Nwachukwu Enwonwu, made the clarification, in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Fadeyi Gbenga, and made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, the Police did not fire a shot or kill any protester as widely circulated as the CP in his earlier press release, had sought for collaborations of parents/guardian, religious and community leaders, leaders of thought to wade in and appeal to the angry youths to exercise patience, give the Police Command some time to properly reform SARS.

The statement read in part: “The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP. Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, has been drawn to the trending story/video that has been widely circulated on Social media today 10/10/2020 that Police killed a protester in Ogbomoso during the “EndSARS” protest.”

“The CP wishes to state that the Police allowed the protesters to express their feelings during the protest and they were not hindered in any form until when they started throwing stones into the Police premises and attempted to gain entrance into the premises.”

“The Police, in turn, used tear gas to disperse them from gaining entrance into the Owode Ogbomoso Area Command/Police Station to disperse them and preventing them from gaining entrance and attacking the station.

“The Police did not fire a shot or kill any protester as widely circulated. The CP in his earlier press release had sought for collaborations of parents/guardian, religious and community leaders, leaders of thought, etc to wade in and appeal to these angry youths to exercise patience, give the Police Command some time to properly reform SARS.”

The Commissioner of Police, however, warned social miscreants/disgruntled elements to steer clear of the state, adding that, the Police in the state would not fold its arms and allow the breakdown of law and order, while he assured the people of the state to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestations from any quarters.

Vanguard

