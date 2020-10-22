EndSARS Protest: Buhari presides over Security Council meeting

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the meeting of the National Security Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those in attendance at the meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Ministers of Defence, Bashir Magashi; Interior, Rau’f Aregbesola; Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi and Geoffrey Onyaema, Foreign Affairs.

Others are: the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno; Service Chiefs; Director-General, Department of State Services, Alhaji Yusuf Bichi and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i

NAN reliably learnt that the meeting would deliberate on the aftermath of the #EndSARS demonstrations and other security challenges facing the country.

