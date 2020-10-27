EndSars: Minister breaks down in tears after inspecting destroyed properties in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

….words can’t express the pain I feel – Prince Jeddy

By Ike Uchechukwu,Calabar

The Minister of State for Power, Prince Goddy Jeddy Agba on Tuesday broke down in tears after inspecting various government owned properties destroyed in Calabar ,the Cross River State capital.

The Minister who was speechless after seeing the level of destruction of government institutions and property in Calabar, could not hold back his tears at the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital.

Prince Agba who went round Federal government parastatals including NTA, WAEC, Cross River Office, BASIN AUTHORITY and Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital broke down in tears over the devastating destruction that was carried out by hoodlums under the guise of #Endsars protest.

At the Calabar branch office of WAEC, the Minister of State saw how the entire office furniture were destroyed and looted and the building set ablaze with many certificate of the candidates and records inside completely burnt.

The Cross River Basin Development Authority, CRBDA, was also not spared as same situation of wanton destruction of property including the operational vehicles at premises which was now in rubbles including the Nigeria Television Authority, NTA channel 9 Calabar which no longer has a studio as all equipment were destroyed.

While addressing staff of the various parastatals, he expressed shock at the level of havoc that was carried out on various government properties and the huge deficit that has been created as many of those office would be build from the ground up .

His words: “It’s just like we are coming out of war , I am shocked beyond expression, with the level of destruction I have seen I cannot find words to express how I feel after looking at the Carnage carried out.

READ ALSO:

“It is obvious that you can no longer perform your duties because your offices were completely vandalized, I have seen it with my eyes and I will report back to Me President as well as your minister who is also in his state on the same assessment.

“These are our youths, the property is also our property, we cannot remain like, we must rebuild and come back stronger .We are sorry about the pains of the youths, we know they reacted, and we heard their reaction loud and clear and we will respond appropriately.

“We have heard their requests and we will be prompt about our response, but the youths must be patient with us, the President is a father who also has children and he listens too and he will do something.

According to him, the President was not happy with the level of destruction in Cross River State from the initial reports he has gotten.

“The President is concern about the plight of the youths of Nigeria and has directed all relevant agencies to fast track the implementation of various government programmes targeted at the empowerment of youths in the country,” he said.

Briefing youths earlier at Ekorinim Community ,the minister who was joined by leader of Bakassi ex-agitators – Bakassi strike force, BSF ,Benjamin Ene appealed the youths in the state to sheath their swords adding that he believes government has heard them loud and clear.

Ene however called on the Federal government to include the Ex-agitators of BSF in their amnesty programme of government promised through the Cross River State government.

He said “Our agitation started because of the illegal ceding of Bakassi. After the amnesty promised us by the Federal government through Cross River government which until now has not been fulfilled and very painful too, we have decided to give peace a chance so that growth and development can take place.

“I want to appeal to youths of the state, ex agitators to sheath their swords and give peace a chance as well as allow government to meet with our various request ,” he said .

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: