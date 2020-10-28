Deji of Akure supports arrest, prosecution of hijackers of #EndSARS protests nationwide

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Deji of Akureland, in Ondo State, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has thrown his weight behind the arrest and prosecution the hijackers of the #EndSARS protests who wreaked incalculable havoc across the country.

Oba Aladelusi in a statement in Akure by his Chief Press Secretary, Michael Adeyeye frowned at unwarranted killing, maiming of innocent and destruction of property across the country.

The statement said that “His Majesty is in support of the government’s effort to apprehend these criminals with a view to visit the full wrath of the law on them.

He, however, appealed to the youths in Akure to be “calm and restrain from any further protest which might lead to any form of reprisal attacks by hoodlums who had hijacked the once peaceful protest in Akure and other parts of the state.

“A restrain and suspension of protest will afford government and security agencies the opportunity to apprehend all the miscreants who took advantage of the situation to wreak havoc, destroying private and government buildings, property and looting of public and private establishments across the state.

“Oba Aladelusi wishes to commend the State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for his proactive measure towards compensating those who lost their valuables to this crisis.

He appreciated “the youths of Akure who came together notwithstanding their political cleavages to salvage the situation.

“It is an understatement to say that your fruitful efforts helped in restoring normalcy to Akure. His Majesty salutes your courage in this regards.

“His Majesty is equally happy with the cleaning activities carried out in all major roads and streets in Akure by the youths. His Majesty sincerely appreciates the youths and all the Quarter Chiefs for their remarkable efforts.

Oba Aladelusi appeal to the youths to be on the lookout so that we can flush out all the criminal elements from among us.

He urged “the youths to channel their genuine grievances to the appropriate quarters through democratic means.

There is no iota of doubt that the voice of the youths have been heard loud and clear. Let us give peace a chance.

