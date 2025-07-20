Aiyedatiwa to Deji of Akure: Your 10-year reign marked by peace, unity, Dev

— Community Honours Youth Minister, Governor’s CPS, Others

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has hailed the ten-year reign of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, as a period marked by peace, unity, and meaningful contributions to the development of Akure and the state at large.

Speaking during a homage parade and award ceremony held over the weekend in Akure to commemorate the monarch’s coronation anniversary, Aiyedatiwa congratulated Oba Aladelusi and the people of Akure Kingdom on the milestone.

“Your Imperial Majesty, your reign has been distinguished by significant achievements—especially in promoting peace, unity, and cultural preservation,” the governor said. “One of the most notable aspects of your leadership is the consistent support you have extended to successive governments to ensure peace and stability in Akure Kingdom.”

The governor highlighted the vital role of traditional institutions in governance and praised the monarch’s contributions, particularly in his previous capacity as Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas.

“As the capital and seat of government, Akure has greatly benefited from your visionary leadership. Your collaboration with the state government is exemplary, and your efforts toward community development are invaluable,” Aiyedatiwa said.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to the growth of Akure, Aiyedatiwa emphasized ongoing and planned infrastructure and economic development initiatives aimed at elevating the city’s status in the Southwest.

“We are determined to see Akure thrive, and we invite all sons and daughters of the kingdom to partner with us in building a modern, prosperous capital city,” he added.

In his remarks, Oba Aladelusi urged all Akure indigenes—both at home and in the diaspora—to actively contribute to the city’s progress.

“We must all play our part in building the Akure of our dreams. Whether through public service, private investment, mentorship, or community engagement—every contribution counts,” the monarch said.

He stressed that Akure holds vast potential for economic, cultural, and infrastructural development, but achieving that vision requires unity, sacrifice, and collective effort.

Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Mr. Olufemi Meshe, said the event aimed to celebrate the monarch’s impactful decade of leadership and the enduring cultural heritage of Akure Kingdom.

Several distinguished Akure indigenes were honoured with community development awards during the event. Honourees included the Minister of Youth Development, Hon. Ayodele Olawande; Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti; Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan; scholar and journalist Dr. Festus Adedayo; and SSA on Community Engagement (Central), Mr. Femi Fadairo.

Others recognised included Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde (Abena), Mr. Ifedayo Adedipe, SAN, Mrs. Omolola Bayode, Mr. Olumide Origunloye, Mr. Femi Meshe, Prof. Daramola Adamolekun, and Prof. Adenike Osofisan.