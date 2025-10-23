Crash: Protest rocks Ondo community over death of student, nine others in auto crash

— Angry residents, students block highway

—–We’re working to prevent recurrence – Ondo CP

—Aiyedatiwa visits scene, condoles victims’ families

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Protest rocked the agarian Akungba Akoko, in Akoko South West council area of Ondo state, following the death of ten persons in an auto crash.

Residents and students of the Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko (AAUA), stormed the street to protest the incessant killings in the community.

They took to the street, blocked the major road, prevented vehicular movement and demanded a permanent solution to the incessant crashes by heavy duty trucks along the highway.

The crash reportedly occurred opposite the popular Anglican Church when a heavy duty truck crashed on residents after a reported break failure.

Residents who were left mourning following the crash, decried repeated cases of fatal truck crashes in the past.

One of the locals, Akeem Bolaji, lamented the recurring tragedy and pleaded with the state government to act urgently to prevent further loss of lives.

According to her m “The road is not safe. We witnessed this in the past, so it shouldn’t have happened again,” the resident said. “A man lost his wife and son. Do you think it is pleasant? Government should intervene quickly.”

Speaking on the incident, leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Joint Campus Council, Ondo State Axis, led by Comrade Adekanye Mayomi Adeboye, said that “the protest was aimed at addressing the persistent menace of heavy-duty trucks plying the Ikare–Akungba road, which has continually led to tragic road accidents claiming innocent lives, including those of our dear students.

Adeboye said that “We are demanding that those involved in dismantling the barricades and collecting illegal fees from truck drivers be identified and brought to justice.

“Furthermore, NANS JCC Ondo Axis insists on the immediate restoration and permanent reinforcement of the barricade to ensure total restriction of long and heavy trucks along that axis.

“The safety and lives of our students remain a top priority and non-negotiable. We call on the Ondo State Government, security agencies, community leaders, and all relevant stakeholders to stand with us as we press for a lasting solution to this recurring tragedy. Enough is enough — the lives of our students must be protected.

The students further urged the state government to make a proclamation warning trucks against using the route henceforth.

Vanguard gathered that the protest was closely monitored by security operatives to ensure it was not hijacked by hoodlums.

Meanwhile, the state police commissioner, Adebowale Lawal, has assured residents of the community that the Police Command was working with other security agencies to restore normalcy and prevent a recurrence of the fatal truck accident that happened Wednesday night.

Lawal, who said this during an on-the-spot assessment of the scene on Thursday, said the students and residents had conducted themselves peacefully despite their grief.

He described their demonstration as a “constructive and objective protest,” not an act of violence.

“I want to correct that impression not that they are really angry per se, but they have embarked on peaceful protests. We have been discussing constructively and objectively with each other,” he said.

The Commissioner explained that the Police had been engaging with the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), even before the tragedy occurred, as part of efforts to ensure safety and orderliness in the area.

According to him “Before this incident happened, I had been informed and discussed with the students’ executive members, the SUG president, and his co-executives.

“We agreed that they would embark on a monitoring solution by themselves, which they started with my full support.

Lawal said that the truck involved in the crash had lost its brakes, leading to the accident that threw the community into mourning. He noted that the police, in collaboration with other agencies, were on the ground to manage the situation and ensure safety.

“Two days ago, I was in Akungba; yesterday, I was at Owo. We have been monitoring the situation here. I am presently on ground, and I have addressed the students and youths. I have assured them that I will remain here till the barricade is refixed,” he said.

The Police Commissioner said that plans were underway to completely block a small passageway that vehicles had been using illegally, forcing them to take alternative routes pending the completion of the ongoing road expansion project.

He urged residents and students to remain calm and cooperate with the security agencies to maintain peace in the community.

“This is not the time for agitation. All hands should be on deck to ensure the safety of lives and property. Peace must be sustained not only in Akoko but across Ondo State. We do not want any fight or quarrel among the youths,” he appealed.

Lawal also confirmed that arrangements had been made to lift and permanently secure the iron barricade at the crash site, with the assistance of engineers and security operatives.

Meanwhile, the state governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa represented by his deputy, Olayide Adelami, visited the scene of the crash and equally commiserated the families of the victims.

Adelami, who also visited the palace of the Alale of Akungba Akoko, Oba Isiaka Oseni, to condole him and the community over the unfortunate incident.

He said, “We received the unfortunate news with rude shock and as a government we are deeply saddened. Kabiyesi, we commiserate with you, and the entire people of Akungba Akoko”

The governor also went to the scene of the accident, where he met with students of the Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko and some locals.

“We feel your pain” he sympathized with a crowd of mourners, saying the incident was preventable if motorists adhere traffic regulations and highway code.

The governor said that plans have been concluded to restore the barricade and other obstruction that was damaged by the long vehicle and ensure strict compliance with traffic instructions along the Ikare-Akungba highway.

Earlier in his response, the Alale of Akungba Akoko, Oba Isiaka Oseni, thanked the governor for the condolence visit as he mentioned all the steps he has taken to sustain peace and security in the town since installed.

In this same vein, General Secretary of the Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko (AAUA) Student Union Government, Bakare Abiodun, pleaded with government to enforce strict compliance with traffic instructions and bring violators to justice.