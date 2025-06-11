Edo community protests removal, appointment of new king

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – Tensions are rising in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, as members of the community—including the elderly and physically challenged—staged a protest on Wednesday against the removal of their traditional ruler and the alleged illegal appointment of a new one.

The protesters, mostly from the Ukhomunyo community, marched to both the Edo State Government House and the palace of the Oba of Benin, carrying placards denouncing what they described as the unlawful removal of the Okuokpellagbe of Okpella and the planned installation of a successor next month.

They also objected to the use of the title “His Royal Majesty” for the new appointee, describing it as culturally inappropriate. According to them, the title is traditionally reserved for the Oba of Benin.

The Ukhomunyo protesters claimed that it is their community’s turn to produce the next Okuokpellagbe, but they were unjustly excluded from the selection process. They alleged that individuals from other quarters in Okpella were responsible for appointing the new king, in violation of existing customary laws.

At the tail end of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration, Lukman Akemokue was appointed as the new Okuokpellagbe. However, the appointment sparked controversy, prompting the current administration of Senator Monday Okpebholo to nullify it and order a new selection process, insisting that due process be followed.

Following this directive, Michael Sado emerged as the new nominee. But the Ukhomunyo people claimed that their traditional kingmakers were excluded from the process.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, High Chief Julius Ederefo, a representative of the Ukhomunyo Council of Village Heads, said:

“This unfortunate development does not reflect an administration that stands for the rule of law, justice, and fairness. We had hoped for a clean break from the unlawful actions of the past.”

He appealed to the governor to: Cancel the flawed and unlawful process that led to Michael Sado’s appointment.

Direct the Ukhomunyo branch of the Oteku Ruling House to commence a proper selection process in line with traditional declarations.

His remarks were echoed by Comrade Merry Omoalu, President of the Ukhomunyo Youth Association, who also demanded adherence to due process and fairness.

Some leaders of the protest later met behind closed doors with the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Gani Audu, but details of their discussions were not disclosed.