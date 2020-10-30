BREAKING: Three die, one injured as truck crashes into bus on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway

Kindly Share This Story:

Youths attempt setting accidented truck ablaze

By Bose Adelaja

A granite-laden truck which reportedly crashed into a Mazda bus Friday, on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway has left three people dead while another was seriously injured.

Youths in the area also prevented law enforcement agents from towing the accidented truck insisting it must be set ablaze.

The incident occurred at about 8.45pm at Lotto, Ogun State axis,.inbound Lagos,

According to eye witnesses’ account, the Iveco Truck painted in colour White with number plate AAB 458 ZY, was traveling on a slow lane while the Mazda painted in white with number plate XY 660 EKY was traveling on the fast lane was few metres away from the truck when suddenly, the truck lost control and crushed the bus from the rear.

Immediately, the bus was said to.have fallen sideways while the truck skidded, discharging its contents on the bus a situation which led to the death of three of the bus occupants all males, while another was rescued and taken to an undisclosed hospital.

Vanguard could not ascertain the fate of the truck driver.

It was gathered that men of Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps TRACE, and other responders who were at the scene have deposited the bodies at Idera Hospital morgue in Sagamu.

However, a mob action was averted as some youths in the area prevented towing of the accidented truck insisting it must be set ablaze but law enforcement agents were said to have applied professionalism by calming the youths.

At press time, the accidented vehicles were in the custody of the Divisional Police Office

TRACE Public Relations Officer Babatunde Akinbiyi has since commiserated with the affected families and urged truck drivers to carry out proper maintenance on their vehicles and avoid overloading of same.

