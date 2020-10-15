Breaking News
Breaking: Northern groups in Abuja postpone protest against insecurity

By Luminous Jannamike

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, in Abuja, has postponed its proposed protest scheduled for Thursday (today).

CNG’s protest coordinator in the nation’s capital, Haruna Adamu, disclosed this while speaking with Vanguard on Thursday morning.

The body had threatened to stage a nationwide protest today against the wave of insecurity and other socio-economic problems plaguing the region.

He cited the need to manage the protest properly to achieve the desired goal with minimal casualties as the reason for “standing-down” the protest in the FCT till next week.

Adamu said, “I must say here, after reviewing all that is currently happening with protests, especially in Lagos and Abuja, we have obviously seen that there is the need to coordinate these mass actions properly.

“So, we have postponed our protest in Abuja till next Monday. But, the protest will still hold in some states today as planned.”

