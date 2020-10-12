APCON, NBC to tackle industry debt, advertising code issues

Kindly Share This Story:

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) and National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), two government agencies with the responsibility of regulating advertising practice and the broadcast media in Nigeria, have commenced moves to resolve the age-long industry debt and adherence to advertising code, among other critical industry issues.

This was part of the agreement reached during the courtesy visit of APCON management to the leadership of NBC.

The APCON Registrar/Chief Executive, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, last week, met with the Acting Director General of the NBC, Professor Armstrong Idachaba, to seek collaboration and promote policies that will improve the advertising industry and strengthen inter-sectoral relationship. He said the plan of APCON is to develop a new business framework and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the advertising industry.

He stated that the business framework will be comprehensive and will address critical industry concerns which include industry debt, payment policy, inter and intra sectoral relationships among other issues.

Fadolapo also said that NBC is expected to make substantial input and adequately participate in the formulation of the SOP for the industry.

While the SOP will require stakeholders’ participation, the APCON Registrar sought the mutual collaboration of NBC as a government regulatory agency to support and ensure compliance.

He also solicited the support of NBC in ensuring that all broadcast media organisations comply and enforce the advertising code.

He noted that the visit is in line with the directive of the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, requesting that all agencies regulating the advertising and media industry should collaborate and seek solution to the age-long media debt.

Idachaba expressed delight at the call for collaboration by APCON. He reaffirmed the commitment of NBC to partner with APCON in every area of interest that will improve the long-standing relationship and the respective mandate of the two government agencies.

