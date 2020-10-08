APC urges speedy passage of 2021 Budget, asks ASUU to join IPPIS

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has urged the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the 2021 National Budget to enable its implementation by January 1, 2020.

This was as the party hailed Thursday’s presentation of the proposed budget by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying it is indeed a ‘Budget of Economic Recovery and Resilience’.

It also asked the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU to enrol into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System IPPIS.

“We are confident that the 9th National Assembly will continue and consolidate its patriotic disposition by speedily considering and passing the 2021 Appropriation Bill into law to enable implementation by 1st January 2021, as canvassed by the President”, APC said in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena.

APC said the President Buhari administration is not oblivious of the perseverance and continued support Nigerians have displayed in these difficult times brought by the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the crash in oil prices which affected national revenue and individual livelihoods.

“Commendably, this government has not been found wanting in its resolve to cushion the biting effects on the citizenry while delivering on key policies, programmes and critical infrastructure projects, notably our ongoing national railway projects, the second Niger Bridge, among other critical projects that positively impacts our national life.

“In the face of dwindling national resources, President Buhari in his 2021 budget presentation speech has committed to intensify measures to address revenue leakages and redirect scarce resources to the poor and vulnerable through deregulation of the price of petroleum products; continued verification exercise with the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and implementation of service-based electricity tariffs.

“We particularly urge members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to show patriotism by supporting government’s intentions on the IPPIS which is to streamline and check incidence of payments to non-existent personnel and unauthorised allowances by enrolling in the IPPIS, ending the ongoing strike and enable our students to resume school”, the party stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

