Akeredolu: APC thanks Ondo people, says no vanquished

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has thanked the people of Ondo State for reelecting Governor Rotimi Akeredolu SAN for a second term of office, declaring that the people have spoken and so there is no vanquished.

The party in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership.

The statement reads; “As a Party, while we thank the Ondo electorate for voting for good governance, industrialisation, security, empowerment and general welfare of the state, we will continue to advocate for and support safe, free and credible elections that guarantee that valid votes count and the people’s will prevail.

“The APC particularly thanks President Muhammadu Buhari as leader of the Party and Governor Mai Mala Buni as Chairman of the Party’s Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee for rallying our supporters, members and leaders, particularly our governors in total support of our governorship candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu.

“We also recognise and appreciate the tireless efforts of the Ondo State APC Reconciliation Committee chaired by the Governor of Niger State, H.E. Abubakar Sani Bello and the APC Ondo State Governorship National Campaign Council chaired by the Governor of Lagos State, H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Governor Akeredolu’s reelection is indeed testament to the inclusiveness, genuine reconciliation and peace the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee has ensured among party ranks in Ondo State, other chapters and the Party in general.

“The election is concluded, the people have decided and there is no vanquished. We seek general support for Governor Akeredolu as he continues his work to return the Sunshine State to its deserved and progressive standing among states in the country.

