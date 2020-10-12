AAC reacts as Delta falls under fairly miserable states in FDC reports

Kindly Share This Story:

The Delta Chapter of African Action Congress (AAC) has reacted to the Financial Derivatives Company Limited, FDC, Paper presentation to mark Nigeria’s sixtieth independence by Bismarck Rewane, classifying Delta State in the category of fairly miserable States in the country.

In a statement by the AAC Public Relation Officer Mr Eworitse Tsola made available to Newsmen yesterday in Warri the party said “ its, unfortunately, those steering the ship of the State have chosen to be perpetually inactive, irrespective of the enormous wealth of resources in Delta State and the potentially driven people of the State who are willing and available to engage any government encompassing economic policies.

The statement read” the submission of the FDC is a reflection of the actual state of affairs in Delta State, and it is so pathetic for our State to be in this category despite its enormous wealth and resources.

“ The Delta State Government has demonstrated a very poor articulation of the course of events and the mechanisms involved in global economic prosperity despite its supposed chant of “prosperity for all Deltans” as its administration’s catchphrase.

“In addressing the economic challenges in Delta State, instead of floating economic programmes that are built and tailored to the State’s specifications, the government have continues to inaugurate different security apparatuses to check rising security challenges in the State.

“This year alone, Delta State Government has inaugurated two committees on community policing in the State – “State Community Policing Advisory Committee (SCPAC) and State Community Policing Committee (SCPC).

“These committees, which are mere political compensations have added nothing to the progress of the State. No single report or impact from these inactive committees that are currently being funded by the State’s fund.

” We are calling on the Delta State Government to sit up and address the economic issues in the State by fitting economic programmes to harness the State’s rich resources”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: