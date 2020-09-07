Suspended Anambra monarch finally dethroned, new one crowned

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

One of the 13 suspended traditional rulers in Anambra State, Igwe Alex Edozieuno of Mkpunando Aguleri in Anambra East local government area has finally been dethroned and a new monarch, Igwe Johnson Onyeaka- Mbanefo, crowned for the community.

The enthronement of the new traditional ruler took place at the Ukwuana -Isiokwe square, Mkpunando Aguleri amidst celebration.

The coronation ceremony was witnessed by titled men, the ruling council, the various age-grades, women and youths of the community.

It was gathered that the community’s four quarters namely, Ugwuoba, Umuagu na Obeke, Ivite Enu and Igboezunu unanimously agreed to install a new king.

The oldest man in the community, Ichie Melionwu Udalor who expressed gladness that a leader whom God sent to them had come to stay, prayed their ancestors to give the new traditional ruler more wisdom throughout his reign.

Crowning the new traditional ruler, the traditional prime minister of the community, Ichie Augustine Akwobi, said that having gone against the state government, the dethroned traditional ruler was adjudged to have also gone against the gods of the land and the entire Mkpunando, hence their decision to select Onyaka Mbanefo who, according to him, had distinguished himself in various aspects in the community.

While thanking the community for finding him worthy to mount the throne, Igwe Onyeka_Mbanefo promised not to disappoint them.

He said that whatever the community had in mind in calling him to mount the throne would be his watchword and prayed for the progress and long life of his subjects.

The traditional ruler, in company of elders, titled men and others, later danced around the villages that make up Nkpunando Aguleri.

