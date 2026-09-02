Soludo charges new monarchs to act as impartial fathers

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has charged newly recognised traditional rulers in the state to act as impartial fathers to all members of their respective domains, describing enduring peace as a non-negotiable prerequisite for grassroots development.

Soludo gave the charge during the presentation of certificates of recognition to the Traditional Rulers of Nsugbe and Adazi-Nnukwu, Igwe John Nzekwesili Nweke and Igwe Ethelbirth Muoka, respectively.

The governor congratulated the monarchs on their recognition and acknowledged the challenges associated with leadership, noting that opposition to authority was a long-standing reality.

He urged the traditional rulers to make every effort to ensure peace in their domains, stressing that they were now the fathers of all their subjects.

Soludo also revealed that the state government was working on a new community administration law aimed at establishing a more structured system of community governance.

He noted that communities were currently governed by voluntary town unions registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, a system he said had resulted in rival factions and prolonged court cases over leadership and traditional rulership.

Contrasting the system with higher tiers of government, the governor said factions largely exist at the community level because communities are administered through voluntary associations.

Soludo urged veteran traditional rulers to guide the new monarchs as the state works to evolve a new society through a bottom-up approach that would position Anambra communities on the global map.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Barr. Ifeanyi Ezeaka, said the two traditional rulers had gone through due process of law during their selection.

“These new leaders are the first to be presented in Mr Governor’s second tenure, following the 12 traditional rulers recognised during his first term, transitioning from the communities through the local government authorities before receiving final state approval,” Ezeaka said.

Speaking at the ceremony, the two traditional rulers assured the people of their commitment to harmonising their communities and promoting peace in their respective domains.