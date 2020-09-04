Breaking News
Security men repels bandits on Kaduna-Abuja Road

Bandits

Security operatives comprising of military and the police personnel, on Friday, successfully repelled armed bandit who opened fire on motorists plying the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

Reports have it that the incident occurred near Olam Feeds Company, but no arrest has been made.

The Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, told newsmen at the scene of the incident that those injured, were first treated at Olam Feeds Clinic and later referred to a specialist hospital for comprehensive medical attention.

According to him, security forces both ground and air personnel are presently pursuing remnants of the armed bandit in the adjoining forest.

Aruwan, said Gov. Malam Nasir El-Rufai, had been briefed on the development.

He said the governor commended the security personnel for their courage and bravery in repelling the armed men.

According to him,  the governor who wished the injured personnel and motorists, speedy recovery, also commended the medical personnel at the Olam Clinic for stabilising the injured.

He said the governor had pledged government’s continued partnership with security agencies in the battle against criminals in the state.

He added that security agencies will give a comprehensive briefing after the clearance operation in the general area.

