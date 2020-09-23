PMAN congratulates King Sunny Ade at 74

Kindly Share This Story:

The Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) on Tuesday congratulated Nigeria’s King of Juju Music, Sunday Adegeye, popularly known as King Sunny Ade (KSA), on his 74th birthday.

Mr Casmir Obi, National President of PMAN, commenting on the 74 Birthday of KSA, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that music industry was grateful to God for adding another year to KSA’s life.

Obi described KSA as a music icon, whose exhibition on various instruments, had made juju music unique, even beyond the shores of Nigeria.

He said that PMAN would always celebrate him.

“A very big congratulations to our own KSA, who is a year older today; we are happier because he is still very agile and bubbling at 74.

“KSA is a multi-instrumentalist, and we are proud of him, talk of any musical instrument, guitar, vibraphone, clarinet, talking drum, a tenor guitar he is there with his melodious voice.

“The PMAN join his family, friends and the nation at large to celebrate KSA, we pray that God will continue to keep him and grant him good health to mark more years,” Obi said.

According to him, KSA remained one of the most influential musicians, haven spent five decades in the music industry with about 120 albums, including Merciful God, Congratulations, Ja Funmi, Aiye Nreti Eleya mi, and Odu.

NAN reports that the Ondo born juju maestro is a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (MON), two-time Grammy Award Nominee, and holder of an AFRIMA Award.

