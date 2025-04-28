Kidnap Concerns: King Sunny Ade’s daughter raises alarm over father’s whereabouts

King Sunny Ade

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Damilola Adeniyi, daughter of renowned Juju musician King Sunny Ade, has raised concerns over the whereabouts and well-being of her father, expressing fears that he may have been kidnapped.

In a series of posts on her Instagram page over the past two days, Damilola voiced her distress, alleging that the musician may be under undue influence and no longer in full control of his finances.

Without providing detailed evidence, she suggested that individuals close to the musician, including his manager, could be involved. She further appealed to the relevant authorities to intervene and investigate the situation.

In one of her posts, Damilola claimed that her father was being moved around without proper oversight and alleged that financial mismanagement was taking place under his name. She also expressed worry that unpaid hotel bills and other irregularities indicated that King Sunny Ade might not be in charge of his own affairs.

“I want the authorities to step in. I believe there is financial mismanagement happening, and my father’s welfare is at stake,” she wrote.

As of the time of filing this report, neither King Sunny Ade nor his management team has issued an official statement regarding Damilola’s claims.

Efforts are ongoing to reach the music legend’s representatives for clarification.