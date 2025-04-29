I wasn’t kidnapped — King Sunny Ade debunks daughter’s abduction claim

King Sunny Ade.

By Bayo Wahab

Veteran Juju artiste Sunday Adegeye, popularly known as King Sunny Ade, has released a short video to dismiss the claim that he is missing.

The musician’s daughter, Damilola Adeniyi, had recently raised concerns over the whereabouts and well-being of her father, expressing fears that he may have been kidnapped.

In a series of posts on her Instagram page, Damilola alleged that the musician may be under undue influence, insinuating that her father’s manager may be responsible for his disappearance.

However, King Sunny Ade has, in a video posted on social media, dismissed his daughter’s claim, saying his children thought he was kidnapped because they didn’t see him around when he went on a holiday.

In the video, the 78-year-old musician thanked his fans for their support, stressing that no one kidnapped him.

“My children wanted to see me, they thought I was kidnapped after I went away for a few days to rest. But I thank God, I was not kidnapped and I didn’t kidnap myself.”

Earlier, King Sunny Ade’s manager, Dayo Adegeye, who also doubled as his son, had announced that the music artiste “is safe and sound.”

He said, “There is no truth to the kidnapping rumor, and we are taking appropriate steps to address the situation and identify those responsible for spreading this false information.”

Adegeye reassured fans and well-wishers that “the King of World Beats, King Sunny Ade, is not abducted or kidnapped by anyone.

“The Adegeye family and King Sunny Ade’s team are working diligently to put an end to the rumour and protect his reputation.

“The public can rest assured that King Sunny Ade is in good health and spirits, and his focus remains on his music and legacy.”

Vanguard News