King Sunny Ade is safe, sound – Manager

King Sunny Ade

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The family of Juju musician Sunday Adegeye, popularly known as King Sunny Ade, KSA, has dismissed rumours making the rounds about his disappearance, saying ” he is safe and sound.”

One of his children, who doubles as his manager, Dayo Adegeye, made the clarification in a statement on Tuesday.

Adegeye dismissed the rumour, describing it as a “malicious” attempt to tarnish the legendary musician’s image.

According to him, “We want to assure the public that King Sunny Ade is safe and sound.

“There is no truth to the kidnapping rumor, and we are taking appropriate steps to address the situation and identify those responsible for spreading this false information.”

Adegeye reassured fans and well-wishers that “the King of World Beats, King Sunny Ade, is not abducted or kidnapped by anyone.

“The Adegeye family and King Sunny Ade’s team are working diligently to put an end to the rumour and protect his reputation.

“The public can rest assured that King Sunny Ade is in good health and spirits, and his focus remains on his music and legacy.”