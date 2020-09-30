Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has asked security agencies in Plateau State and by extension, the country to provide security for all citizens, especially the traditional rulers to ensure their protection.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja following a point of order raised by Senator Istifanus Gyang, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Plateau North on the incessant killings of Traditional Rulers in different parts of the state by Herdsmen, Lawan, however, condoled with the government and people of Plateau state over the sad occurrences.

According to the President of the Senate, the ugly situation in Plateau State makes it imperative for all stakeholders to support President Muhammadu Buhari with a view to finding a lasting solution to the security challenges in the country.

Lawan said, “The security agents should provide sufficient security around off course, the traditional rulers, but provide security for everybody.

“The situation requires we that we continue to work together with the executive arm of government until we find enduring solutions to the security challenges that this country face.”

Earlier Senator Istifanus Gyang who came under order 43 of the Senate Standing Rules on the floor of the Senate, disclosed that 10 traditional rulers have so far lost their lives to the assassination attacks most of whom are from his Senatorial district.

Gyang has however blamed herdsmen for what he described as “serious killings and targeted assassinations” of traditional rulers in the state.

He said that it is particularly disturbing, the assassination of a traditional ruler in Plateau, the District Head of Foron, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang by suspected killer herdsmen, adding that the development has called for urgent and adequate security to be built around traditional rulers to ensure their safety.

He called on the Senate to urge the Inspector General Police to direct the Commissioner of Police in Plateau state to beef up security around monarchs in their palaces to stem the bloodletting. While rising under order 43 Gyang said:”I bring to your notice (the Senate), the assassination of a traditional ruler in my constituency.

“It is indeed with a heavy heart that I’m notifying the Senate of acts of serial killings and targeted assassinations of traditional rulers in Plateau, my constituency Plateau North in particular.

“The latest is the killing of the Gwom Re of Foron, that is the District Head of Foron His Royal Highness Da Bulus Chuwang Jang who was assassinated at his palace last week.

“This trend is quite disturbing because not less than 10 other traditional rulers have unfortunately suffered death through the same circumstances.”

Senator Gyang who stressed the need for security to be tightened around traditional rulers in the country and to ensure that the increasing threat to their safety was averted, said, “I Call on the Inspector-General of Police to direct the Commissioner of Police in Plateau to provide security to our traditional rulers in their palaces so that they will be secured and increasing threats to their safety be averted.

“It is also unfortunate that just last week, five of our youths who were resting were brutally assassinated in K-Vom, Jos South Local Government Area; all of these developments are providing increasing insecurity in my constituency.

“That Plateau, and particularly, my constituency that has witnessed the return of peace is suddenly again been visited with these ugly attacks.

“It is common knowledge that the attackers are suspected to be killer herdsmen and this is very disturbing in a nation where we are supposed to be our brother’s keepers, a nation that we need to have a common destiny.

“But Plateau needs urgent attention security-wise.”

