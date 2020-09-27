Pemu declares for Sapele LG Chairmanship

Kindly Share This Story:

Chairmanship hopeful and Philanthropist, Festus Pemu, stood before a cheering crowd in his community of Igbeku on Saturday, announcing he will seek the Peoples Democratic Party ticket for Sapele Local Government Council seat next year.

Decrying the large-scale backwardness in rural and urban development in the LGA, coupled with the cases of rising insecurity for months now, Pemu told hundreds of persons packed into the Igbeku hall that it was time to change the narratives.

“Today, and together let’s walk with Sapele, so that we can be proud of tomorrow,” Mr Pemu said of his plans to touch education, health care, rural and basic infrastructure, and security promising if elected Sapele will surely get its glory days back.

Pemu who is also the chairman of Pemu Crusaders,( a pressure group with over 1,000 members) told his supporters, chanting “Pemu! Pemu!” shortly after he arrived at the Igbeku hall at about 4:20 p.m. that he would not compromise on any step that will make power supply regular

“We have generating stations here and we will continue to reach out to the necessary authority to try and make our power supply constant, on urban development, we shall build a Central motor park that will be a source of IGR to the council and work to provide basic amenities,” Mr Pemu said, adding that as a member of the People Democratic Party, he was sure of picking the ticket for the party primaries.

