PDP dissolves, reconstitutes Kaduna caretaker committee

Kindly Share This Story:

…Names Hon. Dutsenma chairman

By Dirisu Yakubu

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has approved the dissolution of the Kaduna State Caretaker Committee of the party and subsequent constitution of a new Caretaker Committee.

A statement issued on Thursday by spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said “the action of the NWC is pursuant to Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

The new seven-man caretaker committee has Hon. Bashir Tanimu Dutsenma as chairman.

Other members of the committee are Abdullahi Dole Kaina, Bashir Maru, Hon. Timothy Golu, Hon. Babangida Roni, Hon. Mohammed Alhaji Sule and Comrade Ali Abdullahi (secretary).

The statement added that the new caretaker committee is charged “with the sole responsibility of running the affairs of the party in Kaduna State until a new Executive Committee is elected, for a period not exceeding 30 days (one month).

“The NWC enjoins all leaders and members of our great party in Kaduna state to continue to work together particularly as the people of Kaduna state are rallying with our party to rescue their state from the stranglehold of the All Progressives Congress, APC.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: