PDP commiserates with Fayose over sister’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with the former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, over the death of his sister, Madam Moji Ladeji.

Ladeji died on Sept. 21 after a brief illness.

In a statement issued by the PDP National Publicity secretary to commiserate with Fayose and the Ladeji family, the party said: “our thoughts and prayers go out to them at this moment of grief.

”Madam Ladeji was an exceptionally good-hearted personality who stood beside his brother, the former governor of Ekiti, with wise counsel and prayers, which immensely contributed to his success as governor.

“In our grief, we are however consoled that Madam Ladeji lived as a devout Christian and we believe that she has found rest in the bosom of the Saviour.

“Our party commiserates with the Fayose and Ladeji families and pray God to grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.’’

NAN

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: