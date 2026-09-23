Grant repentant cultists, militants in Orashi amnesty, Nwuche begs FG

Tinubu

By Clifford Ndujihe

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the Governing Board of the South-South Development Commission, SSDC, Chibudom Nwuche, has urged the Federal Government to grant amnesty to repentant cultists and militant youths in the Orashi area of Rivers State who are willing to lay down their arms and embrace peaceful and productive lives.



Nwuche also called for the rehabilitation, reorientation and reintegration of such youths into society, saying the initiative would help restore peace and security to the troubled communities.

The Orashi area comprises Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Abua/Odual and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government areas of the state.



Nwuche made the appeal through his representative, Chief Kingdom Ajugo, at the commencement of the 2026 Upata Folklore, Ele, at Ula Upata, Ahoada East Local Government Area, on Tuesday.



He expressed concern over the deterioration of security in Ahoada and other parts of the Orashi region, saying the area had witnessed killings and various forms of criminality.



He recalled the gruesome killing of the then Divisional Police Officer, DPO, late CSP Bako Amgbashim, whom he described as a dedicated, intelligent and gallant police officer.



According to him, several appeals have been made to Rivers State government for an amnesty programme for repentant youths in the area, with no action taken.



Nwuche, therefore, appealed to the federal government, particularly the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, headed by Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to consider an amnesty programme for repentant cultists and violent youths.



He said the programme should include proper rehabilitation, reorientation and reintegration measures to enable beneficiaries become productive members of society.



He also appealed to youths still involved in cultism, kidnapping, robbery and other criminal activities to abandon violence and embrace legitimate livelihoods.



“Those who are still carrying guns and killing our people indiscriminately should stop and accept amnesty and be ready to be reintegrated into society,” he said.



Nwuche said the predominantly farming and trading Ekpeye people should be able to carry out their legitimate businesses without molestation, harassment or fear.



He said hundreds of Ekpeye people had lost their lives to cultism and related violence over the years, declaring that the situation must end.



He urged traditional rulers, community leaders, government and the people to work together to restore peace, insisting that Ekpeye land could no longer be allowed to become a haven for criminals.

Urges Ekpeye unity



Nwuche also urged Ekpeye traditional rulers to provide exemplary leadership and work together to advance the interests of the people.



He appealed to the people of Upata to support their monarch, Eze (Dr.) Felix E. Otuwarikpo, Eze Igbu Upata III, and preserve the cultu ral heritage of the kingdom.



He described the annual Upata Folklore as an important platform for promoting unity, culture and hospitality among the people.



The monarch had earlier declared the 2026 celebration open, describing it as an enduring tradition through which the people celebrate their culture and heritage following the harvest season.

Use your votes wisely in 2027



On politics, Nwuche urged the people of Ekpeye to vote wisely in the 2027 general elections, saying they should support politicians who had demonstrated commitment to the development of the area.

“We have seen and known all those seeking our votes, and I will therefore urge you not to waste your votes but to support those who have shown attention and developed Ekpeye land,” he said.



Nwuche also spoke in support of President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid and the political platform associated with FCT Minister and former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.



He said he would, at the appropriate time, tour Ekpeye and the wider Orashi region to mobilise support for the political coalition led by Wike.

He recalled projects executed during Wike’s tenure as Rivers State governor, saying they remained significant to the development of Ekpeye land.

The event attracted traditional rulers, chiefs, community leaders, women and youth groups, students and representatives of Ahoada East and Ahoada West local governments. It featured cultural displays, traditional dances, goodwill messages and presentation of gifts to the monarch, chiefs and participants.