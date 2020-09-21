Oshiomhole caused APC’s loss in Edo ― APC Chieftain

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase

FORMER Edo State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Godwin Erhahon has advanced reasons why Governor Godwin Obaseki won the governorship election in the State.

Erhahon, why reacting to the outcome of the election in a statement in Benin Monday said that Benin people were fed up of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole dictating to them politically.

He said, “First majority of those who attempted to resist Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s imposition of the governor on the party in 2016 felt it would be foolish of them to allow the same Oshiomhole to use them to remove Obaseki who he first hailed as a superman.

“In particular, the Benins who are majority in the state didn’t want Oshiomhole to continue to Lord it over them politically. Many resolved to bury Oshiomhole politically.

“Secondly, the APC Campaign Council was entrusted to sycophants and mercenaries. Some of the past and present political office holders who believe that they must lead the party at every level alienated credible grassroots mobilizers from the campaign because they don’t want anyone else to shine.

“I warned our candidate two weeks ago that we were losing ground”.

He, however, expressed gratitude to God for the peacefulness of the election just as he also congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki on his victory and the APC governorship candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu for his gallant effort.

He said that he was very proud that he won his unit and ward, saying that, “I have no regrets working against Governor Obaseki as I believe he can’t change from his bad manners.

“He will remain a sadist and hater of mankind. The challenges before APC is to ensure that Comrade Oshiomhole doesn’t interfere in the choice of party officials in the forthcoming Congress, otherwise he will overload the party with sycophants, minions and incompetent leadership”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: