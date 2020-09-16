Ortom directs all Benue schools to reopen September 21

Kindly Share This Story:

…cancels third term except for JSS3 and SSS3

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Benue State Government has approved Monday, September 21, 2020, as reopening date for all Primary, Secondary and Tertiary institutions in the state.

The decision to reopen the schools came a few days after stakeholder in the sector resolved in a meeting that schools in the state be reopened without further delay.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar who made the disclosure Wednesday in Makurdi directed all public and private schools and institutions in the state to abide by the directive.

Professor Ityavyar explained that the resumption was for the first term of 2020 and 2021 academic session, stressing that third term for other categories of pupils and students except JSS3 and SSS3 had been cancelled including payment of school fees.

“Let me emphasize on the issue of school fees so there is no confusion because if the third term is cancelled, school fees for the term is also cancelled.

“But in the case of JSS3 and SSS3, parents are expected to pay their third term fees. However, those who have not done the third term, they don’t need to pay fees and this applies to private and public schools,” he explained.

According to the Education Commissioner, it was the collective decision of stakeholders in the education sector in the state that all tertiary institutions be fumigated and COVID-19 protocols strictly observed.

He stated that parents were to provide facemasks and hand sanitizers while school authorities would provide handwashing facilities and also monitor compliance with social distancing in terms of sitting arrangement.

Professor Ityavyar stated that schools with a high population would have to operate morning and afternoon sessions to avoid congestion, stressing that strict monitoring would be carried out to ensure compliance.

The Education Commissioner who acknowledged the compliance of Benue people to COVID-19 protocols said the first term would end December 18, 2020, while the second term of 2020 and 2021 would commence January 7, 2021, and end March the same year.

In another development, Prof. Ityavyar urged Benue people with requisite qualifications to apply for the National Teachers Scheme under the Universal Basic Education Board, UBEC, adding that interested persons could contact SUBEB for details.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: