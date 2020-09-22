Northern youths commends INEC, Police over Edo election

Kindly Share This Story:

….it should be replicated in Ondo and future elections

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A group, the Northern Youth Initiative for Peace and Good Governance, NYIPGG, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and security agencies for ensuring the conduct of a free and fair gubernatorial election in Edo state last weekend.

The group advised that the same performance be replicated in the coming Ondo governorship election and future elections in the country.

Addressing the media in Makurdi in commemoration of the International Peace Day celebration, President of NYIPGG, Comrade Umar Lawan said the outcome of the election was a clear indication that Nigerians could get it right in an atmosphere of relative peace.

“We all saw what happened in Edo state, we are not saying that there was perfect peace but the process was relatively peaceful and INEC ensure a transparent process which accounted for the outcome we had at the end of the day.

“As we commend INEC and the security agencies for the feat we also join the rest of the world to celebrate the International Peace Day and urge Nigerians to embrace peace especially in the northern part of the country where we have serious security challenge,” Lawan said.

Also speaking, Vice President of NYIPGG and Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom, Comrade Gideon Obande observed that Nigeria was faced with serious security challenges that could be surmounted when the people join forces for that purpose.

He said, “Nigeria as a nation is going through a lot. The uprising in the Niger Delta, the separatist movement in the South East, the agitation by Boko Haram and ISWA in the northern region and the herdsmen encroachment of the states in the North Central are enough reasons for us to join forces as a people.

“As we commend INEC and the security agencies for the outcome of the Edo election we must also endeavor to stand up for peace and ensure that we jettison those issues that endanger our unity and deeply polarize our country.”

