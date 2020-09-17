Nigerian airline operators elect new executives

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Domestic airline owners, under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, Thursday elected new executive members to run the affairs of the association.

The election which took place in Lagos saw the emergence of new President of the association, Alhaji (Dr.) Abdulmunaf Yunusa, founder of Azman Airline and the President of Azman Group, while Chairman/CEO of Air Peace Airline, Barrister Allen Onyema was elected the Vice-President. Dr Yunusa took over from Sir Nogie Meggison.

Other newly elected executive members at the Annual General Meeting of the association held at the Murtala Muhammed Airport terminal two (MMA2) conference hall are Barr. Shehu Wada who is of Max Air.

Also, Med-View Airline Managing Director/CEO, Alhaji Muneer Bankole; his counterpart with Overland Airways, Capt. Edward Boyo, among others, were elected as members of the Board of Trustees.

The AGM also approved the change of leadership nomenclature from Executive Chairman to President.

Dr Yunusa in his acceptance speech commended the members for the confidence reposed in him to lead the association.

He said, “It is such an honour to be elected as your next chairman. I am humbled that you placed your confidence and trust in me.

As in one of the words of the former President of United States of America, John Kennedy, I accept your decision with a full and grateful heart, without reservation and with only one obligation to devote my mind, my thoughts and my spirit to lead our association to the next level.

“As an active member of AON, I am fully aware of all the pending matters and problems facing our association such as the issue of multiple taxation, VAT, and intervention to the airline operators, duty waiver and forex.

“I will like to assure you that I will continue from where the former chairman is today, taking the matter up with all the relevant authorities until we achieve our goals.

“Although it is difficult for an association like AON to solve its problems, we shall do our very best. I am therefore requesting the cooperation and support from each and every one of you to achieve that.

“I will like to thank the former Chairman for the success recorded during his tenure and hope that he will always be available to advise and guide us.

“I will also like to thank the federal government, the Honourable Minister of Aviation, the CBN Governor, DG, NCAA, MD, FAAN, MD NAMA, MD NIMET for the cooperation, support and guidance they have been giving to our association and hope that it will also continue during my tenure and beyond,” the new President said.

