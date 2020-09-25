Nigeria at 60: We can’t beat drums of war — Lagos deputy governor

Kindly Share This Story:

As Nigeria celebrates 60 years of independence, Lagos State Deputy Gov. Obafemi Hamzat has called on any citizens ‘beating drums of war’ to desist from it.

Hamzat said that Nigeria should avoid anything that could jeopardise the peace and unity of the country.

“No one can predict the outcome of a war,” the deputy ggovernor warned at a special Juma’at service on Friday in Lagos to commemorate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

He appealed to the citizens to continue to live in peace and love.

Hamzat advised Nigerians to sustain a good attitude they portrayed during the COVID-19-induced lockdown in which they supported another to see the nation through the difficult period.

“Let us live together in peace and appreciate the goodness in one another.

“Nigerians are good, let us harness that goodness in all of us and build a better country,” he urged.

According to the deputy governor, Nigerians have a reason to celebrate 60 years of the country’s independence.

“it is worth celebrating; many countries have disintegrated.

“We are together and living in peace.

“As long as we continue to live together, we will be fine,” he said.

Hamzat urged Nigerians to improve themselves through self-employment.

He said that reorientation would open up ideas of viable opportunities.

He noted that many institutions had prioritised entrepreneurship training to promote self-reliance.

According to Hamzat, it is the responsibility of all Nigerians to make the nation great.

He urged the citizens to continue to pray for the progress of the country.

In his sermon, Imam AbdulHakeem AbdulGafar of the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque urged Nigerians to contribute their quotas to national development.

AbdulGafar advised that Nigerians should seek ways to collaborate for a better nation.

