Nigeria @ 60: It is time for self examination, says Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, says it is time for Nigeria to thoroughly examine itself on wasted opportunities.

Secondus said this in his congratulatory message to mark Nigeria at 60 independence celebration, issued by his Media Aide Ike Abonyi in Abuja on Wednesday.

Secondus said that while he gives all the glory to God for keeping Nigeria one and alive to see her 60th birthday, its leaders had questions to answer before God and humanity for their failings.

He said that Nigeria as a nation owed God a lot of explanations over a wasted opportunity after such rare gifts to us as a nation.

“We have some explanations to make before God over what we did with what was made available to us as a country.

“This country needs a resetting and our leaders deserve some spiritual reawakening to get their acts together and be able to utilise the abundant gifts for the elevation of the citizens.”

Secondus said that the excitement that greeted the successful conduct of the governorship election in Edo state on Sept. 19, showed clearly what and where the country could be when things were done correctly.

“After Edo election, the nation was in an elated mood, the Electoral Commission, the security agencies, the voters, the winners and the losers all went home fulfilled that there was no unjust act.

“No nation grows on injustice.

“That is what it should be in a country that allows the principles of democracy to prevail and allows the people’s mandate to prevail.

Secondus congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the country for the nation’s 60th independence anniversary but urged him to listen to the cry of the people.

He said that the heavy burden on the ordinary citizens was too much, adding that there was a need to address hunger in the land as well as insecurity.

“The multiple taxation policy in the country is killing business, especially at these challenging times. The government must address this burden.”

He prayed to God to grant Nigeria and its citizens greater future where the sanctity of human lives would be respected.

