It’s time to form security outfit in all Igbo communities, says Ogboko Ndigbo Nile

By Emmanuel Iheaka

A pro-Igbo group, Ogboko Ndigbo Nile Worldwide, has called for the establishment of a security outfit in all communities in Igbo land.

President General of the group, Dr. Akpelu Azunna, made the call during the inauguration of its Enugu State Chapter.

Azunna advocated the integration of the security outfit into the state security architecture for optimal performance.

He submitted that the Igbo had suffered grave marginalisation and deprivation by the Nigerian state.

The President General noted that the group was established to see to the welfare and empowerment of the Igbo

“As a people, Ndígbo have borne immense burdens within the Nigerian project. Our history is replete with injustices, systemic marginalisation, and deliberate exclusion.

“From the implementation of the quota system to the absence of fair political representation, we have often been subjected to policies that erode merit and undermine excellence. These realities have placed undue limits on the aspirations of our people.

“Yet, in the face of adversity, the Igbo spirit remains unbreakable. We continue to excel in every sphere of life—commerce, science, arts, education, and enterprise—across Nigeria and beyond. Our resilience is our testimony, and our belief remains firm: One with God is a majority.

“Core Objectives are to identify, mobilize, and coordinate Igbo people from all professions, states, and nations for the advancement, promotion of peace, progress, and economic development in Igboland, as well as serve as a platform for intellectual and cultural exchange, advocacy, policy engagement, and empowerment for all Ndígbo worldwide.

“We urge our leaders to go even further by investing in aerial security infrastructure, including drones and surveillance camera systems, especially in border communities, highways, rural and urban centers. We believe, these technologies will significantly aid in preventing, detecting, and responding to crises and criminal activities in real time.

“Furthermore, we strongly advocate for the formal integration of local vigilante groups into the state security architecture by including them in state payrolls and establishing life insurance schemes for their benefit. These actions will boost their morale and effectiveness as frontline defenders of our homelands. Security is most effective when it is local. When these efforts are coordinated with conventional security agencies, the result will be a safer, more stable Igboland—one that will restore investors’ confidence and boost our economic growth.

“The nation to which we all belong, is currently at a critical juncture. Our people yearn for a country governed by the rule of law, where citizen rights are upheld, and where there is equitable access to development. Sadly, the current state of affairs is a far cry from the dream of our founding fathers.

“The rising levels of hardship, insecurity, hunger, youth unemployment, and infrastructural decay demand urgent and honest introspection from both the leaders and the led.

“Therefore, I call on the Federal Government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in key areas such as rule of law, national security, patriotism, infrastructure, and public education.

A sincere and comprehensive restructuring of Nigeria is not only desirable—it is indispensable for the unity, equity, and long-term stability of our country.

“We encourage every Igbo community to form well-structured local security outfits that work in synergy with the police and other security forces. As the saying goes, “a stitch in time saves nine”, he state