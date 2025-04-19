Sole Administrator setting Rivers on keg of gunpowder — Secondus

Secondus

…Says those playing God should beware of consequences

By Dapo Akinrefon

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, has taken a swipe at the operations of the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas warning that his activities have set the state on a keg of gunpowder.

He, however, warned those playing God in the state and toying with the destiny of the citizens of the state to beware of the “wrath and consequences of the almighty God.”

He urged President Bola Tinubu to be guided by the voice of reason by restoring the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The former PDP chairman, in his Easter message by his Special Adviser on Media, Ike Abonyi, called for fervent prayers for divine intervention in the affairs of Nigeria.

On the situation in Rivers State, Secondus warned those “playing God by toying with the destiny of the citizens of the state to beware of the wrath and consequences of the almighty.

“I urge President Bola Tinubu to refuse to be led astray on the situation in Rivers State and should instead be guided by the voice of reason by restoring Governor Similaya Fubara who has the mandate of the people.

“The Sole Administrator’s activities have set Rivers State on a keg of gunpowder, and I weep for my state. Sadly Rivers State has found itself on the ugly side of history over the control of Resources and the state by one man.

“My special appreciation goes to the Ijaw nation, its leaders and people, the indisputable fourth largest ethnic group in Nigeria with over 30 LGAs across seven states, for managing the provocations.”

On insecurity which he said is spreading like wildfire across the country, the former PDP boss urged Nigerians “to be unrelenting in their prayers because God’s solution is the final and worthwhile.”

“I urge Christians to continue to show love and piety, among themselves as Christ’s resurrection at Easter brings hope to mankind knowing that after Good Friday of disappointment and the death of Christ comes an Sunday.

“Easter period reminds us of brotherly love, peaceful co-existence, tolerance, honesty, humility, justice, equity and fairness to all without discrimination as contained in the Scriptures.

“This particular injunction is important to us as a nation as we continue to contend with the challenges of nation-building, bad economy, insecurity and poor leadership,” he said.

Making reference to the tension and bloodletting in the country, the former PDP boss challenged Nigerians “to live peacefully with one another irrespective of religious, tribal and political differences for the progress of the country.”

He said the Easter celebration calls for sober reflection as “we give serious thought to the suffering and the crucifixion of Jesus on the Cross for our sake as mankind.

“We must, therefore, pray fervently at this period for the quick resolution of the security challenges confronting the nation.”

He also urged Nigerian political leaders to “be God-fearing in all their actions and inactions by allowing justice and fairness to guide their thoughts.”