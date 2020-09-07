NEXIT: The unique disrupter in mapping technology?

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

Since June 2013, when Google bought Waze for $966 million, it was almost a no brainer that Google has shut down competition in the mobile mapping business.

This conclusion was not far-fetched, considering that even the United States Federal Trade Commission considered investigating whether Google’s acquisition of Waze violated competition law.

Also, the UK Office of Fair Trading and the Israel Antitrust Authority also investigated it, although they later allowed the acquisition.

Part of the reasons Google reportedly bought Waze was to add social data to its own mapping business, Google maps.

Waze as a GPS navigation software app works on smartphones and tablet computers that have GPS support. It provides turn-by-turn navigation information and user-submitted travel times and route details, while downloading location-dependent information over a mobile telephone network.

Incidentally, another revolutionary mobile mapping solution, Nexit, appears to have forced the door open. Nexit berthed, December 2019 and since then has threatened to occupy the space permanently.

Although Waze has a 14-year old history, having being developed in 2006, in barely one year of operation, Nexit appears to have changed the narratives. Could this young debutant become the game changer in the world mapping business?

Waze collects map data, travel times, and traffic information from users and transmits it to the Waze server, at no cost to Waze, giving its users the ability to report accidents, traffic jams, speed and police traps.

However, Nexit appears to have gone into the critical details of mapping resources, providing landmark technology blueprints that sit mobile maps at the core base of today’s travel needs. For instance, providing customized integrated trip information and preferences; maximizing advertising revenue by showing targeted, relevant advert exposures; multiple search inquiries simultaneously at the same exit and showing upcoming exits while driving, among others, are some of those unique innovations found only in the NEXIT mapping app.

It could probably be best described as an idea born to change the equation and give the hitherto considered octopuses in the mapping business a run for every innovation the business requires.

Nexit is the all-in-one navigation app to power the perfect road trip. Designed as the next generation in mobile mapping, it provides turn-by-turn navigation and the ability to find exactly what the user is looking for, when it is needed, particularly on the go. Nexit users can search for any combination of restaurants, hotels, shopping, attractions, the cheapest gas and more, based on price, distance and specific features.

Founders of the app say it is currently available for free in the App Store—Apple iOS(https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nexit/id1466222160) and will be on Android soon.

Unique disrupter

Nexit is a unique discovery on the strength of its ability, as an intuitive road-trip app to predict where the user is going and shows him or her, what is at each exit.

The app is equivalent to the highway-driving co-pilot every road user always wanted. But this time around, it is right there on your mobile phone.

Nexit can anticipate the route and shows the user road-trip-relevant restaurants, hotels, gas stations, shops, and attractions up ahead, grouped by exit.

Turn-by-turn voice and visual directions will guide the user to any stops he may select, while incorporating up-to-date traffic information for the fastest movement.

Nexit will only show places along one’s route, so the user never doubles back or drives too far off the highway.

Enjoyed mainly by road users in America at the moment, the app which launched a couple of months ago has attracted a huge demand across the globe including African road users who have called for its integration in the continent.

It is arguably the only all-in-one app for highway travelers, because it goes beyond what existing map apps provide. In addition to turn-by-turn directions, Nexit also helps drivers customize the perfect road trip by finding exactly what they want, when they need it, and, on the road they are traveling on.

No wonder, straight at launch, it attracted $10 million in funding. Yet, barely six months after, there are reports giant tech outfits that need unique mobile mapping in their businesses are scrambling to either acquire or partner with it.

Differentiator

Unlike other competing maps, Nexit allows users to search for any combination of travel destinations and amenities – including popular restaurants, hotels, shopping, attractions and the cheapest gas along their route. Users can also search by multiple preferences, such as a hotel with a pool or a restaurant with dine-in options, to find the next thruway exit that best fits your needs.

Nexit’s industry-leading search functions are available to plan a road user’s ideal stops before he or she sets out for the trip or to find the exit that fits all of the user’s needs in real-time.

Chairman of the company, Dr Vincent Ebuh, said that coming up with such innovation gives him a different fulfillment from all his exploits in the oil and gas sector where he has pioneered growth in the upstream sector as an explorationist.

An excited Ebuh said at the launch: “We’re thrilled to bring this game-changing app to market just as millions of Americans are preparing to hit the roads for holiday travel.We know that there will be significant demand from users who are often frustrated by the limits of other mapping apps. We’re proud to make road trips easier and more enjoyable with Nexit.

“The app covers the entire continental United States and its premium features are free for all users. Nexit is a Global app currently available in the App Store for Apple iOS operating systems and will be coming soon to Android,” he informed.

Corroborating him, Nexit President and CEO, Randy Carpenter said: “All existing navigation apps tell you where to drive, only Nexit tells you where to stop. We’ve all been there, you’re on a road trip and settle for food you don’t want, only to find out your favorite chain was two exits away or you’ve filled up on gas only to find it cheaper at the next station. Nexit is the highway co-pilot you’ve always wanted,” he added.

Unprecedented testimonials

The app has enjoyed rave reviews as prominent app reviewers describe it as the smartest map a road user will ever use and solve many common frustrations of existing navigation apps. A reviewer said: “If you search in Google or Apple Maps for McDonald’s, you will see every McDonald’s location near you, even if it’s 20 minutes in the opposite direction. But, Nexit only shows you options that are on your way.”

Smart search features

Users can search for Hotel brands: To find trusted, national hotels to meet any budget

* Hotel amenities: To look for locations that have a gym; that are pet friendly, have free breakfast, Wi-Fi, RV parking, swimming pool and more

* Gas stations: To find convenience stores, air for tyres, mechanic on duty, restrooms and more

* Gas prices: To locate the cheapest gas within the next 50 miles along your route, updated in real time

* Restaurants: To search for a favorite chain, type of food, dietary restrictions or options that have dine-in, drive-thru, take-out, open 24 hours, full bar, kids play area and more

* Rest areas: To find locations that have an attendant on duty, dog walk area, picnic tables, baby changing stations and more

* Attractions: To find amusement parks, bowling alleys and more along the route

Nexit users can search by business name or type of stop and even filter by price, distance and more.

New feature

Meanwhile, the app still goes massive transformation on a daily basis. Barely six months after launch, the app came up with an additional feature called the City Mode.

CITY MODE has made NEXIT, the app which reinvented the highways, now reinvent the city. It serves the user a purpose when walking around the city, driving across the state or planning a trip across country.

*Walking around the city feature: This shows multiple search results simultaneously by brand and by amenity at the same location.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: