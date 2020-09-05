‘Messi’s release clause not valid’ ― Jorge Messi

Kindly Share This Story:

Jorge Messi, the father and agent of Lionel Messi, published a response to La Liga on Friday, insisting the Barcelona striker’s 700-million-euro release clause no longer applies.

Messi senior claims the release clause is removed once the player takes up the option in his contract to leave for free, which Messi’s side believes he did when he notified Barca by burofax on August 25.

In the letter addressed to La Liga president Javier Tevas, Jorge Messi claims to quote a clause in Messi’s contract that says: “This release clause will not apply when the player’s decision to unilaterally rescind the contract takes effect from the end of the 2019-2020 season.”

La Liga had backed up Barcelona’s position last weekend by announcing that Messi’s release clause remains valid.

And the Spanish league reacted almost immediately by reiterating their stance and saying Jorge Messi’s interpretation of the contract was “out of context” and “far removed” from its wording.

Jorge Messi’s bullish statement indicates his son remains committed to leaving Barca this summer, despite suggestions the 33-year-old’s stance could be softening.

ALSO READ: AFCON trophy reportedly stolen from CAF headquarters in Egypt

However, there has been no overt declaration that Messi will still depart, perhaps offering some hope to Barcelona supporters.

The validity of the release clause in Messi’s contract is important because its existence means Messi could be liable to pay the amount himself if he joined another club but lost a subsequent legal battle in court.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: