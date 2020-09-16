Man, 40, docked over alleged sexual assault

Kindly Share This Story:

A 40-year-old man, Adebayo Ojo, was on Wednesday docked before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged sexual assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 6 in Ayegbaju-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of EKiti.

Ikebuilo said that the defendant exposed his manhood and induced an 18-year-old boy to massage it with the intention of deriving sexual pleasure from the act.

She said the offence contravened Section 25(2) and punishable under Section 25(3) of the Ekiti State Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2019.

The prosecutor asked the court to adjourn the case to enable her to study the case file and present her witnesses.

The defendant of no fixed address, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His counsel, Mr Abiola Adegboyega, urged the court to grant his client bail, promising that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adefumike Anoma, granted the defendant bail of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

Anoma adjourned the case until Oct. 16 for hearing.

