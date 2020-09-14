Mailafia being held at DSS office in Jos two hours after arrival

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Having been invited for the third time in less than two months, the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia on Monday morning honoured the invitation to appear before the Jos office of the Department of State Services, DSS.

Dr. Mailafia arrived the vicinity of the DSS office at 11.09 am accompanied by his wife, Margaret, his lawyer, Yakubu Bawa, clergymen from different denominations, some elders and youths who came to show their support.

The 2019 Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, was on arrival cheered by sympathizers who came out in their numbers holding placards with difference inscriptions, all calling for an end to the perceived persecution of the renowned economist.

Speaking with journalists on arrival before being ushered into the premises of DSS, he said, “I am ready to perish for speaking the mind of millions of Nigerian over the incessant killings of innocent citizens going on presently in the country. I don’t know why I have been invited again, this is the third time that they invited me to their office and I honor it. There has not been any instances that warrant any crises in the country after the interview which I granted a radio station in Lagos. Once again, they have invited me so as a law-abiding citizen of this great country, I honourably honour their invitation.

“Let me say that this has nothing to do with politics, I spoke in the interview as a citizen of this country who loves the people of this country, I am the voice of thousands of voiceless people. Thousands of innocent people have been killed in this country in Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger, Southern Kaduna, Benue and Plateau State where we are today. I am the voice of the holy martyrs and if I perish, I perish.”

At the time of this report, he had spent over two hours and was still being held in the office.

Vanguard News Nigeria

