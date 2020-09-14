Health: Ogun CP flags off NHIS for retired officers

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ajogun Edward Awolowo on Monday flagged off registration of retired police officers in the state for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The flag-off ceremony, which took place at Ibara Area headquarters of the command, was witnessed by retired police officers.

Ajogun said that the scheme would make life more rewarding and enjoyable for the retired police officers who have used a greater part of their lives to serve the country.

He stated that the initiative which is being championed by the Inspector General of Police, Muammed Adamu would see the retired officers paying so little to take care of their health leaving so much more resources for them to eat good food and take care of themselves.

Ajogun said “the police job is so sapping, very energy-demanding such that by the time you retired, you find out that the strength left is so infinitesimal. It is one of the riskiest professions on earth, you can’t count the number of your colleagues that will die in the line of duty. That’s why every effort to make life rewarding for both the serving and retired officers such as this health insurance scheme is well appreciated”.

The CP disclosed that “this health insurance scheme is to make life more rewarding and enjoyable for the retired police officers who have used the greater part of their lives to serve the country. It is to take care of their health such that they only pay a very minimal cost for their health care while they use the larger part of their pension to eat better food and enjoy their retirement rather than spending so much on health care.

“This noble initiative will also encourage the serving officers to do more because they know that even in retirement, their health won’t suffer. It’s a good initiative from the Inspector General of Police, Muammed Adamu. We will ensure that every retired police officers in the state are captured. We really have to thank the IG and federal government for this good gesture”.

The Secretary of Association of Retired Police, Ogun State, ASP Muritala Sanusi (rtd) has however commended the Inspector General of Police, Muammed Adamu for this initiative saying that it would no doubt reduce the burden of cost expended on taking care of their health.

Vanguard

