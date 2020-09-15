Edo is not Lagos, Onuesoke tells Tinubu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ochuko Akuopha

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and former Governorship aspirant in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has berated the National leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for asking Edo people not to vote for the incumbent Governor, Godwin Obaseki during the Saturday, 19 Governorship election.

Onuesoke, who stated this in a statement on Tuesday at the PDP Campaign Office in Benin, Edo state, wondered why the former Lagos State Governor, would want the good people of Edo state to suffer from poor leadership in the hands of dishonest people.

Saying such remark coming from Asiwaju Tinubu was an attempt to foist an undemocratic and tyrannical leadership on Edo people, he said: “Tinubu should know that Edo state is not Lagos state where he has succeeded in enslaving the conscience of the people and used his once highly position to intimidate and allow tyranny reign.

“I hereby call on the good people of Edo state to shun Ahmed Tinubu and his call and stand with good governance which the duo of Obaseki and Shuaibu will provide if re-elected back to the Dennis Osadebey House for another term of four years.

“Obaseki has the capacity and capability to deliver true and genuine democratic dividends to the good people of Edo state. He is a God-fearing gentleman and is not prepared to share your money among cronies and friends which is why the former Governor of Lagos state, alongside his acolyte who was disgraced out of office, is desperate to bring in their stooge.

“We must all ensure that true democracy is allowed to thrive in Edo State and not a tyrannical bunch hungry for the control of the treasury of the state.

“Should Edo people make the mistake of heeding to the call of the former Lagos state governor, they should be prepared for increased taxes and indebtedness as he is only out to use the finances of the state to sponsor his political ambition, come 2023.

“Come Saturday 19, go out to vote for the return of transparency, diligence and quality governance. The APC government has only succeeded in destroying the economy of this country and made Nigeria, a beggarly nation, with huge debts for our generations yet unborn to pay and with nothing on the ground to show for it.

“We must therefore reject every one of their antics and deception and vote for the right candidate, Godwin Obaseki and his running mate, Phillip Shaibu”.

He also used the opportunity to caution the federal government not to use military might to coerce and intimidate the electorates in the forthcoming elections as it will be counter-productive.

“No amount of coercion, deception and intimidation will deny the good people of Edo state the opportunity to enjoy quality leadership and governance”, Onuesoke said.

Vanguard News

