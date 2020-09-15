Economic War: Here are 8 first roles of Black Wall Street platform that could make you a millionaire

Kindly Share This Story:

Hey guys! So over the past few months, you have read many articles about the Black Wall Street (BWS) platform and how it works. Today, I want to introduce you the first 8 different roles of the Black Wall Street platform that could make you a millionaire if you are willing to become one.

The Black Wall Street, led by Charles N Lambert, economic activist and Leader of Africa’s first economic war unleashed these roles to redefine African commerce, make the movement of goods and money possible within Africa, create more job opportunities, aid the growth of businesses and boost Africa’s economy to achieve economic Independence.

Now let me take you through the 8 roles and allow you to make your choice and the decision of becoming a millionaire.

1 Becoming an investor: This is one of the easiest roles of the platform. Becoming an investor on the BWS platform doesn’t need millions from you as all you need to do to become an investor is to switch your mobile phone on the platform called Redirect Mall.

Buying from the Redirect Mall gives the buyers financial benefits through the investments on Black Wall Street platform which is targeted at paying 40million Africans a monthly 100 dollar each annually for 5 years.

This is possible because the money you used for switching your phone on the Redirect Mall is invested into Development Channel App, which will bridge the development divide between developed and underdeveloped countries through the use of 25 empathy-driven companies covering the creation of strong middle class, food security and strong infrastructure among the world’s most disadvantaged.

The money generated from the Development Channel will be used to fund the industrialization of Africa by establishing factories, business in every area of Africa.

2 Payment facilitator: Payment facilitators are people in 600 locations across Africa. These people will aid the movement of money through the Development Channel App. As we all know, in Africa, there’s no reliable structure in place where one can move money from West Africa to North Africa, thereby making trade among African nations impossible.

The payment facilitators are individuals who will stand as financial industry to facilitate payments related to e-commerce on behalf of numerous businesses across Africa through the Black Wall street Platform.

Lambert during the first season of the Economic War show explained that the payment facilitators will have a critical role to play in the Economic War by making payments to different people on behalf of Black Wall Street through the Development Channel App. This is because the Economic War will be dealing with millions of Africans on a daily basis.

BWS has also set up 600 virtual branches across Africa, each of these virtual branches has 10 payment facilitators assigned to work with and about 1,000 stay at home mothers, 10,000 models and 20,000 teachers who are doing great jobs of promoting the Development Channel App so that Africa can participate and experience the true change that comes with digital technology.

The role of the payment facilitator will be to process payments on behalf of these stay at home mothers, teachers, and models using the Development channel App.

The facilitators will earn about $200 – $1,000 daily while helping move the funds around through the well crafted App.

3 Fulfilment facilitator: The Fulfillment facilitators, on the other hand, are warehouse owners in Africa who will offer up an end-to-end solution. These people will run a Warehouse on behalf of African producers through the Redirect Mall. And this is perfect for logistics minded professionals to work from anywhere through The Black Wall Street platform.

The warehouse owners will help process goods and send them out to the outlets for sales. These people also, will help store the goods, keep logistics, and ensure the delivery of orders from business owners.

The goods will be supplied to the warehouses by different African companies and the job of the fulfilment facilitator will be to manage the warehouse, the people that work in the house, and the tracking of products from different companies.

4 Outlets/supermarket policy owners: In the kick-off seminar of Africa’s Continental Supermarket Policy, Lambert emphasized on the need for private sectors to control the economy of the continent, giving reasons that the government is always focused on winning elections instead of economic development.

As one of the roles on the BWS platform, you will operate an outlet/supermarket on behalf of the Black Wall Street selling African products to Africans. Being part of the Supermarket Policy does not require money to begin as all you need to do is to register under the platform and you will be guided on the way forward.

5 Supply pilot: The essence of commerce is to meet needs with products so those whose jobs are to get these goods to those who need them are priceless. The Supply Pilot (SP) is a full-time position, internal with the Black Wall Street.

The SP oversees the activities of the Fulfillment Facilitators as well as the migration of companies from registered businesses to supply chain participants.

This position is ideal for people with logistics, warehouse, storage, delivery and commerce handling related disciplines.

6 Financial administrator: The Financial Administrator (FA) oversees the activities of Payment facilitators as well as manages the migration of companies from registered businesses to listed corporations, helping African corporations generate capital and the public enjoy dividends from their ingenuity.

Financial Administrator manages 60 Payment Facilitators in seeking confirmation and ability to remove any transfer restrictions. This period gives the FA income of average $1,000 bonuses every day as long as the Facilitators have engaged their 100 Outlets each.

This position is ideal for people with banking, investments, finance, insurance, consulting and business-related disciplines.

7 Becoming an Ambassador: This is suitable for African celebrities with large number of followers on Instagram who can post the activities of BWS and arrival of new products on their social media platforms.

8 Contract assistant: The role of the contract assistant is to work for any of the independent companies such as the supermarket policyholders, fulfilment facilitators helping schedule the events, and bringing available products and commercials to their notice.

Visit the Black Wall Street Platform now, create a free account, read to understand, register and start your journey to becoming a millionaire. You can also watch this VIDEO for more explanation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

