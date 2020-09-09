Declare war on exam malpractices, CPE urges FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Concerned Parents and Educators Initiative (CPE) has called on the Federal Government to declare war on examination malpractices in Nigeria.

This was the outcome of dialogue the non-governmental organisation held recently with key stakeholders in the education sector. The participants noted that the vice has eaten deep into the fabric of our society and has compromised the life of millions of students in the county.

Speakers during the event also posited that examination malpractice cuts across all levels and if it is to be eradicated it calls for the active engagement of government, private school owners, teachers, parents, law enforcement agencies, students, examination bodies, tertiary Institution, faith communities etc.

The forum called for the setting up of an “Examination police centre”, that would ensure that whistleblowers could provide information without fear.

ALSO READ: NABTEB examinations start September 21

“The re-orientation of teachers, parents and school owners must also be undertaken as a matter of urgency,” they added.

One of the speakers, Mrs Funke Fowler-Amba, advised schools to look for assessment methods that would not involve grading students by positions.

The representative of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools in Nigeria (NAPPS), Rev Gabriel Osa-Igbinjesu, stated that the Association was doing a lot of advocacy to ensure that all its members comply with the law by saying no to exam malpractices.

Another Speaker Mr. Johnson Abbaly, pointed out the need for the education community to engage government to salvage the future of our young children.

He also pointed out that all over the world, the need for paper qualification for employment in top organizations had been reduced.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: