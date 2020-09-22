Cruxstone partners with Government in building Iconic Tower in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bassey Ekaette

Mr Adetoro Bank- Omotoye, the managing director of Cruxstone Development and Investment Limited is a man of great vision who has successfully done several luxurious project and has provided Real estate Investment opportunities to investors.

When speaking to the journalist on his Award conferment, he said that challenges are nothing out of ordinary, in life there are challenges but once your mind is made up not to look at the challenges but focus on your goals no matter what comes your way, you will surely get there.

Mr Adetoro Bank-Omotoye has set out to take real estate to the next level and to apply his dynamic approaches to create values for clients.

The Iconic Tower in Victoria Island is one of his newest million dollars project set to redefine the real estate landscape in West Africa. Iconic Tower is a remarkable project that will change the phase of real estate in Lagos, it is a luxury project that targets high income earners. According to Mr Bank- Omotoye, ‘this particular project, Iconic Tower is a collaboration with the Lagos State government, they are doing a whole lot in terms of giving opportunities to private developers to come on board, but the government can’t do all, they need to as much as possibly provide enable environment where private developers can drive in and that’s what they are doing, and apart from us there are several partners with the Lagos State government especially the LSDPC, different people operate at different levels, they are those that plays in the affordable level which are lower levels, there are affordable homes even though the affordability of cost also varies but there are the cheaper earns of it, there are whole lots the government are working on to provide accommodation, we really have to have more developers coming on board and partner with the government.

Cruxstone development & Investment Limited, a metropolitan Real Estate development and management firm luxury project, Iconic Tower, is a project that sit on a large square metres of land and the phase 1 will come alive in December 2020,

