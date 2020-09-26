Col Bako: Buratai appreciates Zulum for fulfilling pledge

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Tukur Buratai on Wednesday expressed gratitude to governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum for fulfilling his pledges made to the families of deceased.

Buratai’s appreciation were contained in a statement signed by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa. According to the statement, “the Governor of Borno, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum has redeemed his pledge to the family of late Col DC Bako and the the other soldiers that died with the senior officer in the course of defending our beloved country. The Governor redeemed the pledge when he visited the wife of our fallen hero, Col Bako in Maiduguri. The Governor used the opportunity to present a Cheque of 20 million naira to Mrs Bako, which he earlier pledged and also promised to redeem his pledge of getting the family a house.

“The governor also donated N2 million naira each to the three deceased soldiers; – Lance Corporal Nwobuji Desmond, Lance Corporal Adebiyi Oluwaseye and Private Aliyu Ibrahim, whom he described as gallant and patriotic soldiers par excellence.

Yobe governor, Buni also mourns

Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has also expressed deep sorrow over the death of Col. Dahiru Ciroma Bako. The Governor described late Bako as a fearless and thoroughbred professional who committed his life to the service of his fatherland. This is a huge loss to the Nigeria army and the people of the North East region in particular. He fought insurgency with exceptional commitment and vigour until his last breadth. Today, we join his immediate family, the Nigeria army and the nation to mourn this fine gentleman officer who laid his life for us”. Buni stated.

The Governor said the death has no doubt created a vacuum but expressed optimism that many other Bakos would emerge to fill the vacuum.

Bako was a personification of soldiering profession—Gen Usman

Also paying tribute to the fallen hero of the fight against insurgency, Brigadier General SK Usman (retd) said the news of the demise of Colonel Dahiru Chiroma Bako of 25 Task Force Brigade, Operation Lafiya Dole was indeed a shock and heart wrenching to virtually everyone who knew him.

According to Usman, “the outpouring of emotions, tributes and prayers over Bako’s demise, is a testimony to the fact that he (late Bako) is a significant loss to the nation. He was a gentleman and a professional military officer in all ramifications. He was rightly nicknamed and referred to as Sarkin Yaki by colleagues and all those who worked with him. The late Colonel Dahiru Chiroma Bako was not just a Colonel and a Brigade Commander. He was a personification of the soldiering profession and a great asset to the nation.

“Based on his impeccable qualities as a soldier’s soldier and wonderful person, he was loved by all. He was one of the most gallant, courageous and highly dedicated senior Army officers of the Nigerian Army that I have ever known. He was very dependable, hardworking, humble, a man of few words, forthright and down to earth. You always know where you stand with him on any issue or matter.

He never complained, let alone grumble, no matter the heat of the battle, pressure or circumstances. Colonel Bako was one of the heroes of our time whose contributions to the war against terrorism and insurgency are unquantifiable. He is the type who believed in leading from the front and would personally attend to matters. He motivates troops and all those that were with him in the theatre.

“After clearing the ambush, the heroic Bako was evacuated and successfully operated upon, by a team of doctors from within the military and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and was stable to the point of performing early morning prayers. The Army was determined to give the best medical care to enable him recover fully, but death came calling suddenly.

“A very respectful friend who was always there for his colleagues and subordinates, especially when in need. Indeed, his impeccable records speak volumes as they earned him an enviable position as the Acting Commander, 27 Task Force Brigade, a place strictly for very senior officers beyond the rank he was at that period. As Acting Brigade Commander, he demonstrated his battlefield efficiency on several occasions as he successfully liberated and secured so many towns, captured many terrorists in his area of responsibility which falls mostly within Yobe State. As a result of these exploits, the terrorist dreaded him a lot as he thwarted several of their efforts, including smuggling and banditry.

His presence in front lines was a morale booster to the fighting forces. It is therefore saddening that such a gallant officer will pay the supreme price following an ambush by Boko Haram elements. The late Brigade Commander was such a daring, fearless and courageous war commander who personally led his troops in successful battles against the Boko Haram terrorists.

“His charismatic and humane disposition endeared him to his troops and the host community, wherever he served. He was so selfless to the point of sponsoring so many needy students and orphans to schools and vocational training.

“It was not surprising therefore that he was given command of a Brigade again at the rank of Colonel, as his record of service and accomplishments stood him afar from his contemporaries. We will certainly miss you, Colonel DC Bako, Sarkin Yaki. We will continue to cherish your memory, pray for you and all those gallant officers, soldiers, ratings, airmen and women. They paid the supreme price in defence of our fatherland from terrorists and criminal elements.

“Your death will not be in vain as we take solace and pride in the fact that you died for humanity and as a hero that we would forever remember him for his immense contribution to the quest for peace on our land”.

Likewise, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume described the death of Bako as a major set back in the fight against Boko Haram in the North East. He prayed Allah to grant eternal rest to the soul of Bako, and the family to bear the irreparable loss.

