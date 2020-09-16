Kindly Share This Story:

By Rosemary Onuoha

Mrs Abimbola Tiamiyu has been appointed the new Director-General of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, CIIN.

She was the former Director of Examinations before her appointment. Tiamiyu replaces Mr. Richard Borokini who joined the Institute in March 2016 and served for four years.

In a statement, the CIIN said that Tiamiyu is a Chartered Insurer by profession who started her educational career at Sisi Obasa Nursery and Primary School, Alagomeji, Lagos State, from where she proceeded to Ladi-Lak Institute, Alagomeji also in Lagos State.

She had her secondary school education at Federal Government College, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, where she obtained her Senior Secondary School Certificate in 1991.

ALSO READ:

She then proceeded to Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University), Ago-Iwoye, where she bagged a Bachelor’s Degree (Honours) in Mathematics in 1997.

Upon graduation, she was privileged to serve in Mary & Martha Juniorate, a Junior Secondary School, in Igbodo, Delta State.

She started her insurance career with Great Nigeria Insurance Plc in 1999 as a Superintendent. In Great Nigeria, she garnered underwriting experience in both life/pensions; and general business insurances; from where she moved to Cornerstone Insurance Plc in 2005.

At Cornerstone, she demonstrated expertise working in various capacities in the life unit, actuarial unit and exited as the Group Head, Central Claims Group to join the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria in April 2018 as Director (Examination).

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: