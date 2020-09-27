[Updated] #BBNaijaFinale: Laycon emerges winner of BBNaija lockdown edition 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Big brother Naija housemate and top finalist, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon has emerged the winner of the Lockdown edition 2020.

Laycon was declared the winner of the 2020 lockdown edition of the show on Sunday after he beat other housemates with the highest number of votes from viewers.

Fellow housemate, Dorathy, emerged the 1st runner up while Nengi was declared the 2nd runner up.

Laycon led by 60 per cent votes followed by Dorathy with 21.85 per cent votes. However, Nengi had 15.03 per cent votes while Neo and Vee had 1.94 per cent and 1.18 per cent votes, respectively.

Many celebrities such as Eniola Badmus, Nkechi Blessing, Samklef, Odunlade Adekola, Broda Shaggi, Anita Joseph, Toyin Lawani, Yul Edochie, Reminisce, Small Doctor, Yvonne Jegede, Teni D Entertainer, Vector, Niniola, Di’Ja, DJ Nana, Ice Prince, Timi Dakolo, Joeboy, Stephanie Coker, Seyi Edun, Woli Agba and Funmi Awelewa all rooted for Laycon

Not being left behind are the youths in Ogun State, who on Thursday, staged a walk around Abeokuta, the state capital to drum support for Laycon

The youths walked for about four hours; across major streets and markets in the state capital with a banner with an inscription “Ogun Youths Walk For Laycon,” gave away free recharge cards to passers-by for voting in support of the housemate.

The breakdown of the grand prize for BBNaija season five lockdown edition includes N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.

Others are a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it, and Colgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller, trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

Last year, the BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, won N30 million prize money, as well as other mouth-watering gifts.

The Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe during the unveiling of the BBNaija lockdown edition said, “The fifth season of BBNaija marks a major milestone in the reality TV series. We are making this season significant by not only increasing the winnings but also implementing other creative and innovative ways to ensure the show lives up to the premium entertainment especially during the current pandemic.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: