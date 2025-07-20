BBNaija has doled out combined prize pool of N637 million since inception – Ebuka

By Efe Onodjae

Popular media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will return once again as host for the 2025 edition. At the media briefing on Wednesday , Ebuka shared some key milestones with Potpourri from the show’s journey over the years. “Big Brother Naija has featured 197 housemates across its nine seasons,” he said.

“The show has aired for 709 days in total, with a combined prize pool of N637 million awarded to winners so far,” he add

MultiChoice Nigeria officially announced that the highly anticipated 10th season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) will premiere on July 26, 2025, with a double launch scheduled for July 26 and 27.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, the organisers revealed that this year’s winner will walk away with a record-breaking grand prize of N150 million, the highest cash reward in the show’s history since its inception in 2006.

Speaking on the upcoming season, Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, General Entertainment, MultiChoice Group, expressed her excitement: “Today we are not just announcing another season, we are celebrating a legacy.”

“BBNaija has become more than just a television show; it is a living, breathing cultural force. It has given voice to a new generation of talent, creatives, entertainers, and the influencer community, and it has refined what homegrown entertainment can achieve when it is done at scale with intention and ambition,” added Tejumola.

With a two-night opening live show for Big Brother Naija Season 10, the season is poised to build upon the legacy of its predecessors, with fans expecting a more dynamic and entertaining experience.

This milestone season for the iconic show is not without the usual lineup of sponsors. The gold sponsor for the 10th season of the show is Guinness Nigeria. Other sponsors include Smirnoff, Gordons, HFM, Pepsi, Aquafina, Supakomando, Tolaram Group, Bet King, Golden Penny Foods, Haier Thermocool, Checkers custard, and Innoson Motors, among others.